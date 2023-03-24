Jim Toth was one of Hollywood’s most powerful agents when he married Reese Witherspoon in 2011. Keep reading to find out his huge net worth amid the couple’s split.

What Is Jim Toth’s Net Worth?

The former co-head of the motion picture talent department at CAA is worth $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. That is one tenth of Reese’s net worth, as she has a $400 million fortune. The Big Little Lies star announced on March 24, 2023, that the pair were splitting after nearly 12 years of marriage.

How Does Jim Toth Make Money?

Jim joined Hollywood’s premiere talent agency CAA in November 1995 with a job in the mailroom before working his way up to agent status. He eventually represented such high-profile clients as Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Jamie Foxx, Chris Evans and Salma Hayek.

The Pennsylvania native eventually found himself heading up the motion picture department in his 23 years at CAA. He left the agency in April 2019 to become the head of content acquisition and talent at the now-defunct streaming platform Quibi. Jim’s career there was short, as the service launched in April 2020, but shut down eight months later in December 2020.

Jim’s split from Reese could prove complicated for his career, as his LinkedIn account shows he’s a major part of her several businesses. He’s listed as a founding board member of her production company Hello Sunshine, where he’s served since May 2016. Hello Sunshine was sold to a media company backed by the private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. for approximately $900 million in August 2021.

Reese’s soon to be ex is also a founding board member of her clothing company, Draper James, and is currently a member of the board of directors of the technology, information and media company Flowcode.

When Did Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon Get Married?

The two wed on March 26, 2011, at her ranch in Ojai, California, after the pair began dating the year prior. Reese gave birth to the couple’s only child, son Tennessee, in September 2012.

The Wild actress shared the news of their split via Instagram. The post read, “We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” with Reese adding, “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”