Sit Down and ~Click~ Your Way Through These Rare Photos of Adam Sandler Over the Years

Adam Sandler has undoubtedly been a fan-favorite comedian since the ‘90s and has continued to hold a special place in our hearts. Whether he’s in front of the camera or producing the next biggest comedy, the Happy Gilmore actor remains a household name while still keeping out of the spotlight … for the most part. Unlike his fellow A-list stars, the father of two rarely uploads pictures of himself on social media. Not to worry … we’ve rounded up rare photos of the Uncut Gems star, so you don’t have to.

Unless he’s at one of his film premieres, Adam isn’t one to make a big red carpet appearance at major award shows. But when he does, his fellow celebrity friends are sure to share a laugh with the Happy Madison Productions founder. During the June 2022 premiere of his upcoming Netflix film, Hustle, NBA star LeBron James couldn’t contain his laughter while posing for photos with the director.

Beyond the obligatory event photos, the only exclusive Adam Sandler content fans can see are of him with his family, with his dog (who technically counts as family), hooping it up on the basketball court and taking many, many Starbucks coffee runs. The Billy Madison star revealed how he tries to get out of fan photos by simply using his biggest asset: his humor.

“They [fans] go, ‘Hey Adam, could I get a picture?’ And I always say, ‘You don’t want that, man,’” Adam said in Variety’s Actors on Actors series in 2017. “And the guy goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You don’t want that.’ And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I don’t.’”

While his photo collection isn’t that extensive, fans rave over his “normal” and “relaxed” fashion sense which consists of basketball shorts, oversized tees and sneakers. The Just Go With It actor’s wardrobe even inspired Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson’s look.

“I pretty much just took whatever Adam Sandler was wearing and have tried to do that, because he’s my favorite fashion icon,” the King of Staten Island lead told PopSugar in 2020. “If you look at any photo of Sandler on a set, or when he’s in his regular clothes, he’s just the coolest, most confident and comfortable person you’ll ever see,” he continued while admitting he tried to lean into Adam’s ensembles.

AKeep scrolling to see rare photos of Adam Sandler.