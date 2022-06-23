Ava Phillippe Is All Grown Up! See What Reese Witherspoon’s Mini-Me Daughter Looks Like Today

All grown up before our very eyes! Ava Phillippe is in her 20s and thriving. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s daughter is not only an adult, she’s her mother’s mini-me, something that even the Oscar winning actress is well aware of.

“I do see [it],” the Hello Sunshine founder said of their uncanny resemblance to Vanity Fair in 2017. “She’s a beautiful person inside and out. She’s just a good soul. I’m not sure what she thinks. I’m just ‘mom’ to her. I really have a rich, personal relationship with my daughter.”

Ava has frequently attended movie premieres with her movie star mom, something that has led to some confusion for Reese’s fans. “People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere, and they were congratulating her on her performance,” the mom of three told E! News in February 2017. “She’s like, ‘I’m not in the movie!'”

However, it’s not all that bad to be compared to your daughter, Reese has insisted. “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother,” Reese revealed to InStyle in November 2021.

These days, Ava is attending UC Berkley, models on the side and maintains an active Instagram account. “I do have a platform of some sort, for sure,”and I want to be conscious of what I am posting,” she admitted to E!’s Daily Pop in December 2021. I might not always get it right but I’m always going to try my best to put good out there.”

In addition to being besties with her mom, Ava is happily in a relationship with her boyfriend of nearly three years, Owen Mahoney, and although they occasionally pose in photos together, they like to keep their relationship private.

As for Ava’s future, one thing’s for sure: no one, including her famous parents, is pushing her to do anything but find what path she’s passionate about.

“My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that’s right for me and, you know, guide me along the way to make better choices than I might make,” she added to Daily Pop. “I’m so grateful for that. That is such a privilege to have parents that support you in that way and to want you to be who you truly are meant to be. So I think I’m trying to do that.”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Reese and Ryan’s daughter, Ava, today!