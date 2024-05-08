Tom Cruise’s Transformation Proves He’s Always Been a Hollywood Hunk: Photos of the Actor Then and Now

After over 40 years in the business, Tom Cruise is still Hollywood royalty. The actor, who began his career in the 1980s, is as busy as ever with an eighth Mission: Impossible film slated for release in 2025.

Following his breakthrough role in 1983’s Risky Business, the movie star went on to lead multiple films and was nominated for four Academy Awards (three for his performances in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia and one for Best Picture for Top Gun: Maverick, which he produced and starred in).

The Golden Globe-winning actor has also had his fair share of high-profile relationships, dating the likes of Cher and Penélope Cruz as well as his marriages to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

In Touch looks back on his life and career with photos that prove Tom Cruise has and always will be one of the sexiest actors alive.