Gisele-Bundchen-Spotted-for-1st-Time-After-Tom-Brady-Roast

Burning off steam? Gisele Bündchen was spotted out for the first time since she was the subject of brutal jokes at ex-husband Tom Brady‘s Netflix roast on Sunday, May 5, which left her “livid.”

The supermodel was photographed leaving a Miami, Florida, gym on Wednesday, May 8, after getting a workout in. Gisele, 42, showed off her toned physique and taut abs in a black sports bra and matching leggings as she walked towards her car.

The entrepreneur noticeably skipped the annual Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Gisele is usually a fixture at the fashionable event ​but stayed in Florida instead of attending.

The Brazil native was left furious following Tom’s roast, where she was the subject of numerous jokes, including ones that implied she cheated on him toward the end of their 13-year marriage. The pair divorced in October 2022.

”Gisele isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to doing it,” ​a source told In Touch exclusively on May 6.

“He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration,” the ​insider continued. The former couple share two children, son ​Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.

“The jokes hit below the belt any they made it look like Gisele cheated, which she’s been desperately trying to deny. I know she has a temper and I’m sure she called Tom and let him have it,” the source dished.

Gisele is currently dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. He initially was a martial arts ​instructor to Tom and Gisele’s children during their marriage, and the former catwalk queen ended up taking classes with him prior to her divorce.

Following her split from Tom, Gisele and Joaquim were photographed together on numerous occasions, from leaving his Miami jiu-jitsu academy to taking trips to her home in Costa Rica and their native Brazil.

Gisele maintained the two were nothing more than very good friends until taking their relationship public in March at the launch of her new cookbook, Nourish, in Miami.

Several comedians ribbed Tom about Gisele possibly cheating on him during his roast.

While referring to the seven-time Super Bowl champ’s former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Kevin Hart began, “Tom, you f–ked your coach. But let me tell you something, people — that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness.” He then delivered the bomb, “You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man,” referring to Joaquim.

“How did you not see this coming?” the Me Time star asked. “Eight karate classes a day, and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass.”

Comedian Nikki Glaser joked to Tom, “The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast is when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.'”