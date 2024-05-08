Your account
Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Makes Shocking Revelations in Her New Book: I Curse You With Joy’s Biggest Bombshells

Tiffany Haddish‘s new essay collection, titled I Curse You With Joy, officially hit shelves May 7, 2024. In it, the actress and comedian dives deep into her past, sharing stories about her sex life and growing up with an absent father.

In Touch shares the most exciting bombshells from Tiffany’s latest book, including how many sex partners she’s had up until its publication as well as why she never made the cut to become a full-time cast member on Saturday Night Live.

