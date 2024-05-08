Tiffany Haddish Reconnected With Her Father at Age 27, Shortly Before He Died

In I Curse You With Joy, Tiffany went into detail about the complicated relationship she had with her father before his death in 2017. Before she turned 4, Tiffany explained, “My father disappeared — poof,” allegedly because he was selling green cards illegally and “was worried [Tiffany’s] mom would turn him in to the police.”

However, in her 20s, Tiffany said that she got a message to her father letting him know that she wanted to speak to him, and he called her when she was 27. “We talked for over an hour. He had had a whole life without me,” she wrote.

“Maybe there had been something about seeing me in the life I had and knowing I had built it all by myself without his help that was too much for him,” she continued. “I never saw him again. We still spoke on the phone and FaceTimed a little bit, but there were no more visits. Eventually, the phone calls petered out, and I stopped hearing from him entirely. I was heartbroken. In May of 2017, I was in Vegas filming when I got a call. It was a weirdly cold night for Vegas in the spring, and I shivered when I answered It was a nurse from the hospital in Chico calling to tell me that my dad was dying.”