2024

Ben appeared on Tom Brady’s live Netflix roast in May 2024. While his six-minute monologue was met with mixed reviews, fans couldn’t help but question if the iconic star had recently undergone plastic surgery after viewers noticed his face looked creaseless.

After the speculation took over the internet, a source exclusively told In Touch that Ben was “upset” with Jennifer for influencing him to get injectable fillers.

“Ben’s comedy roast of Tom Brady seems to have backfired,” the source said. “He was coming for the public’s negative social media comments towards Tom but ended up igniting a firestorm about his own appearance. He’s furious because he’s getting slammed for fillers and Botox that Jen pushed him to get.”

While Ben took “responsibility for agreeing to certain procedures,” the Batman actor now “wants to age gracefully.”

“Ben’s upset with Jen because if it wasn’t for her he would never get work done, but she’s convinced him that everybody in Hollywood does a little facial maintenance, including his good friends, like Matt Damon,” the insider concluded. “Jen doesn’t agree. She says he looks great, but that’s where they’re at.”

Dr. Ramtin Kassir, founder of Kassir Plastic Surgery and Inside Beauty, weighed in on the speculation after the Batman star’s appearance went viral.

“Ben Affleck’s signature crow’s feet have long been a defining feature of his appearance,” the doctor, who hasn’t treated the actor, exclusively told In Touch that month. “His face appears refreshed, with a clean and shiny complexion. Upon closer examination, there are no visible incisions that would suggest a facelift.”

The medical professional hinted Ben may have gone with a “less invasive procedure” like a neck lift.

“Or achieved this transformation through weight loss, getting in shape, or utilizing anti-aging treatments such as PRP, exosomes, or filler injections,” he continued. “Another possibility is a procedure known as Nano fat, which involves injecting fat under the skin to enhance shine and overall appearance.”