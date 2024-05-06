Pass! Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Other Celebrities Who Skipped the 2024 Met Gala

Another year of fashion’s biggest night has arrived. Dozens of celebrities showed up and showed out for the 2024 Met Gala, which featured a floral-themed “Garden of Time” dress code, but a few notable names were missing from the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. Some skipped the event due to scheduling conflicts, while others had personal reasons for not attending.

Taylor Swift, for example, was rumored to be making her red carpet debut with boyfriend Travis Kelce at this year’s event. However, the A-List couple skipped the opportunity, likely due to her Eras tour schedule.

Which other stars skipped the 2024 Met Gala?