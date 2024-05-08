Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Relationship Timeline: From Meeting on a Blind Date to Their Shocking Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for over a decade before officially calling it quits in October 2022, when the couple announced that they had finalized their divorce.

However, as they coparent son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake, their relationship continues to make headlines. In May 2024, a source exclusively told In Touch that Gisele was not happy about her ex-husband’s Netflix roast, especially the jokes that hinted at her possible infidelity.

“Gisele isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to doing it,” the source said.

In Touch takes a look back at their relationship, from when they first met in December 2006 to their marriage in 2009 and beyond.