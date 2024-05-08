Fans have gotten to watch Danielle Busby and Adam Busby navigate parenthood on TLC ‘s OutDaughtered since 2016. While they seem like a united front on the show, some fans are likely wondering if the couple is still married today.

Are ‘OutDaughtered’ Stars Danielle and Adam Busby Still Married?

Danielle and Adam are still going strong. The pair are currently documenting their home life on season 10 of OutDaughtered, which premiered in May 2024.

Not only is their romance documented on the show, but Danielle and Adam also share insight into their relationship on social media by regularly sharing photos and videos of each other.

When Did ‘OutDaughtered’ Stars Danielle and Adam Busby Still Married?

The reality stars first met in 2003 at a Target in their hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“Adam and I both started working at a brand new Target that opened in our hometown. Though our departments were right next to each other and we saw each other all the time, it took Adam seven months to say one word to me,” the mother of six recalled about the first time they met during an interview with the brand in 2019. “Soon after, we started hanging out, and a few weeks later, he finally asked me on a date. The rest is history! Now almost 13 years of marriage and six kids later, we always say Target is where we fell in love.”

Three years after meeting, the couple tied the knot in July 2006 during a ceremony in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

In July 2023, Danielle took to Instagram to celebrate their wedding anniversary. “HAPPY 17 Years to us!There isn’t anyone else that I would rather do this life with!,” she captioned two recent photos of herself and Adam. “We are so similar, yet so different. You love to constantly joke at & with me; to keep me guessing & wondering at all the things; and yes! even to this day you may drive me crazy (like you still think farting next to me is sexy (LOL) BUT YOU bring so much JOY and laughter to my life. Truly PERFECT for each other bc we are each others strongness in the others weakness. We are a team, and I’m so proud of that.”

“Let’s CELEBRATE US! We deserve it! Love you MOSTEST BIG BUZZ!” she concluded in the caption. “Cheers to many more years of adventure with you.”

How Many Kids Do ‘OutDaughtered’ Stars Danielle and Adam Busby Have?

The couple became parents when they welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Blayke, in April 2011. Their family then drastically grew in size when Danielle gave birth to quintuplets Hazel, Riley, Ava, Olivia and Parker in April 2015.