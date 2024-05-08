Keanu Reeves Is Helping Sandra Bullock With Hollywood Comeback

Sandra Bullock is finally ready to get back in the Hollywood movie game following a long hiatus and she’s actively figuring out a game plan with longtime friend and former costar Keanu Reeves, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“It’s an open secret that Keanu doesn’t physically feel up to keep making action movies deep into his sixties and he’s veering back into light comedy and animation to give his body a break. His connection with Sandra is real and it’s long-lived, but they do want to do one more movie together, preferably a comedy,” an insider reveals.

Keanu, 59, and Sandra, 59, first starred together in 1994’s iconic action-thriller Speed. They reunited in 2006 for the romantic fantasy film The Lake House.

“Sandra is in script reading-mode right now, hunting down material. It’s basically perfect timing and after ten years of grim murdering across four grueling John Wick films, Keanu is finally getting back to being goofy, funny and romantic, in that order!” the source continues.

Getty Images

Sandra is a rom-com queen, having starred in such classics as The Proposal, Miss Congeniality and While You Were Sleeping. However, she’s focused more on thrillers and dramas in recent years, including Bird Box, The Unforgivable and Ocean’s Eight.

The duo admitted on the Monday, May 6, episode of the “50 MPH Podcast” that they would love nothing more than to work together in one more film.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Sandra shared.

“It does feel like it’s — there is a siren call to it,” Keanu said about a project that would reunite the pair onscreen. “I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. I think we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”

After Sandra’s last film, The Lost City, was released in 2022, the Oscar winner said she planned on taking a hiatus from acting and producing to focus on spending time with her two children, Louis, whom she adopted in 2010, and Laila, whom she adopted in 2015.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.”

“Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge,” she continued. “I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.’”

Fans didn’t know at the time that Sandra’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, was battling ALS. He was diagnosed with the nervous system disease in 2020, and died on August 5, 2023, at the age of 57.