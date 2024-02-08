Prince William broke his silence on King Charles III’s health days after it was revealed that his father had been diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince of Wales, 41, expressed gratitude for the support he and his family have received in light of the shocking news while attending the Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner in London on Wednesday, February 7. In addition to mentioning Charles, 75, William referenced wife Kate Middleton’s recent abdominal surgery.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days,” he said. “It means a great deal to us all.”

Adding a bit of humor to the message, the heir apparent added, “It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather ‘medical’ focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!”

Buckingham Palace announced Charles’ diagnosis on Monday, February 5, days after the king underwent surgery to treat his enlarged prostate.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer, the palace’s statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The statement continued, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Buckingham Palace revealed Charles’ plan to have prostate surgery on January 17. The medical news came hours after it was revealed that Kate, 42, was expected to stay in the hospital for “10 to 14 days” after she underwent a scheduled abdominal surgery.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” Kensington Palace said in a statement after noting that Kate’s surgery was “successful.”

Kate returned home on January 29, Kensington Palace shared in an update at the time.

“She is making good progress,” the statement read. “The Prince and Princess of Wales wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”