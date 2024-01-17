King Charles revealed that he plans to undergo surgery for his enlarged prostate just hours after news broke that Princess Kate Middleton had been hospitalized.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday, January 17, according to multiple reports. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

The palace added, “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The health update about Charles, 75, came just hours after it was revealed that Kate, 42, was expected to stay in the hospital between “10 to 14 days” after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery.

While Kensington Palace announced that the surgery was “successful,” they added that she will remain in the hospital until she is able “to continue her recovery” at home. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement, which was shared via Instagram, continued.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest the statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement read. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

The health scares come one month after Kate hosted hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in December 2023, which seemingly solidified her bond with Charles.

“She hugely enjoyed that evening and looked really at home,” a royals insider told People about Kate on December 26, 2023. “It is clear that she and the king are quite close — in some respects closer to him than [Prince William].”

The Princess of Wales “knows the important role the family plays in building relationships globally on behalf of the U.K.,” while the source said she hosted the event to help William’s “fractious relationship” with his father.

“It’s only been recently that William has been closer [to Charles] — and Kate has acted as the honest broker in that,” the insider shared.

Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate seemingly grew closer to Charles after the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s royal tell-all, Endgame, reportedly named them as the senior royal members that expressed racist “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie’s “skin color might be.”

Shortly after the book was released in November 2023, a source exclusively told In Touch that Kate reached out to Meghan, 42, to “clear the air.”

“This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy,” the insider said of Charles, adding that he “forced Kate to become his peacemaker.” The source added that he “wants to heal the rift once and for all.”