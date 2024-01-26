Princess Kate Middleton has always had a thin frame since she entered the spotlight amid her romance with Prince William. After giving birth to three children, people are likely wondering if she’s had plastic surgery to maintain her figure.

While Kate, 42, has not confirmed ever going under the knife, Dr. Ryan Neinstein of Neinstein Plastic Surgery exclusively tells In Touch that he thinks she has had a tummy tuck. According to the doctor, who has not treated Kate, there has been a “60 percent increase in demand in the past year for these types of procedures,” including a $75,000 VIP procedure that he has dubbed “the Birkin Body.” Neinstein says that the procedure “focuses on postpartum issues like loose skin, damage to muscles, stubborn fat and saggy breasts.”

Kate recently made headlines after Kensington Palace announced she was expected to remain in the hospital for up to two weeks after she underwent surgery.

“Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” the palace’s statement, which was shared on January 17, began. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The message continued, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest the statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Her surgery was revealed shortly after Kate celebrated her 42nd birthday on January 9. She opted to keep things low-key for her special day, spending quality time with William, 41, and their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Just hours after Kensington Palace issued the statement about Kate’s hospital stay, King Charles revealed his plans to undergo surgery for his enlarged prostate. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace announced. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”