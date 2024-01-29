After spending 13 days in the hospital, Kate Middleton has returned home. Kensington Palace gave an update on the Princess of Wales’ condition on Monday, January 29, following her abdominal surgery.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery,” the statement read. “She is making good progress. The Prince and Princess of Wales wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

News of Kate’s planned operation was kept under wraps until after she had undergone the procedure on January 16. One day later, Kensington Palace shared Kate’s health issues with the public.

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” the palace revealed. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The statement asked for Kate’s “personal medical information” to remain private and explained that she wanted to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible.” Kate, 42, and her husband, Prince William, have three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements,” the message concluded. “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

The same day that news broke about Kate’s operation, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles would be undergoing “corrective surgery” for a benign enlarged prostate. He had the procedure on January 26.

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement amid King Charles’ hospitalization. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Queen Camilla was seen leaving the hospital on the evening of January 26 after supporting her husband in the early stages of his recovery. “He’s fine, thank you,” she told reporters outside the establishment. The palace announced that King Charles’ public engagements will be postponed “for a short period of recuperation.”