King Charles III was officially crowned the British monarch in May 2023 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. After it was revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, many people are wondering who is next in line to take the throne.

Who Is Next In Line After King Charles?

Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, is the heir to the throne, according to the line of succession determined by Buckingham Palace. While he also shared son Prince Harry with Princess Diana, the former couple’s youngest son does not follow William on the list. Instead, William’s eldest son, Prince George, is the next in line after him, followed by his daughter, Charlotte, and son Louis with wife Kate Middleton.

Following William’s three children, Harry is the next person in line. However, it is extremely unlikely that the Spare author will ever get the title of King.

When Was King Charles’ Coronation?

His coronation was held on May 6, 2023. “As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion,” Charles, who married Queen Camilla in 2005, said at the time. “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

What Health Problems Has King Charles Had?

Buckingham Palace revealed Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 after he underwent a prostate surgery in January 2024.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement shared on February 5, 2024, read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty images

The statement further explained, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Charles chose to publicly reveal the diagnosis in order to “prevent speculation,” as well as his hope that the experience “may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The announcement came nearly three weeks after Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles was planning to undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” a statement shared on January 17, 2024, read. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”