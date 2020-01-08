Working hard for the money! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced they will be stepping back from some of their royal duties as they work to become “financially independent” and earn a living outside of the royal palace. Despite their desire to live a life of normalcy, these two definitely don’t have to work a nine-to-five to put food on the table.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they announced in the lengthy Instagram post. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” they continued. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Scroll below to check out how much the prince and former actress are worth.

What is Prince Harry’s Net Worth?

Prince Harry, 35, inherited a pretty penny from Princess Diana’s estate after she tragically passed. Harry and his brother, Prince William, reportedly received their mother’s inheritance in a lump sum of $14 million when they turned 30 years old. Additionally, they received dividends of $450,000 each year once turning 25, Forbes reported.

Shutterstock

As royals don’t have to pay for royal-related expenses such as travel, staff costs and official visits, most of their inheritance has been saved for safekeeping. Harry’s total net worth is estimated to be about $25 million, according to Wealth-X Research Institute, Money magazine reported. Although, other estimates are as high as $40 million. While Harry was in the Royal Air Force, he made $53,000 a year — a nice chunk of pocket change for a prince.

What Is Duchess Meghan’s Net Worth?

Meghan, 38, made a solid living on her own before marrying into the royal family. Her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, according to Money. The actress was paid $50,000 per episode while she was on Suits, making her annual income around $450,000. Just like all the royals, she has her royal needs compensated.