Her Royal Highness has spoken. Queen Elizabeth released a statement regarding Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan‘s future within the royal family, and it seems like all parties have come to an agreement about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s desire to step down from their royal duties — and the Queen, 93, addressed the couple without their HRH royal titles.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the statement read, which was posted on Harry and Meghan’s joint Instagram account on Saturday, January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

“I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” the statement continued. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Megan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

This agreement comes after Harry, 35, attended a meeting with the Queen on January 13, after he and Meghan, 38, announced their desire to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

Shortly after the meeting, the Queen released a statement sharing an update on their negotiations. “Today, my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” her statement read. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Now that the Queen has given them her blessing, Meghan and Harry will be able to move on with their lives, which is exactly what they wanted. “Harry and Meghan have had enough of the negative press and rules and regulations that come with being tied to ‘the firm’ so are willing to give it all up and gradually become financially independent,” an insider previously told In Touch in early January. “They want their own life.”