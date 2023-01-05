His side of the story. Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is one of the most highly anticipated books of 2023. Keep reading to find out everything to know about the Duke of Sussex’s book, what will be addressed, the biggest revelations and more.

What Is Prince Harry’s Book ‘Spare’ About?

According to the book’s official website, Spare promises to tell the “raw” story of Harry’s life after the world watched him and Prince William walk behind the coffin of their mother, the late Princess Diana – which is described as “one of the most searing images of the 20th century.”

After news of Harry’s memoir broke in July 2022, the former working member of the royal family issued a statement addressing the contents of Spare. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Archewell founder said in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story— the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

What Will Be Addressed in Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’?

The book will explore Harry’s life from his very public childhood and military experience to his humanitarian work and relationships with the royal family – including brother William and their father, King Charles III.

Inside Prince Harry and Prince William’s Relationship

While Harry will likely talk about his strained relationship with his older brother in Spare, the Harry & Meghan star will also address the friction between the pair – as well as some members of the royal family – in an ITV interview set to air on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

“I want a family, not an institution,” Harry told British journalist Tom Bradby in a sneak peek of the tell-all interview. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Choosing Bradby as the interviewer in question was a strategic move for the former senior royal. A well-known figure in the royal reporting community, Bradby conducted William and Princess Catherine’s engagement interview in 2011 and famously asked Meghan Markle in 2019, “Are you OK?” The question – and the Duchess of Sussex’s response – would go on to be seen as a rallying cry on Meghan’s part.

Prince Harry’s ‘60 Minutes’ Interview With Anderson Cooper

Ahead of the book’s release, Harry’s 60 Minutes interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper will also air on Sunday, January 8, 2023. In a clip released in early January, the longtime news anchor asked the father of two about the backlash he and wife Meghan received after announcing their plans to step down as working members of the royal family, noting that he tried to handle the matter in a private manner.

“And every single time I tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry said in a preview clip. “You know, the family motto is ‘Never complain, never explain.’ It’s just a motto.”

Commenting on the scrutiny that Meghan endured when marrying into the family and comparing her experience to Catherine and Queen Consort Camilla‘s, Harry was quick to point out the racial component in another preview clip of his interview.

“You add in the race element which was what the British press jumped on straight away,” Harry told Anderson. “I went into this incredibly naive. I had no idea the British press was so bigoted. I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.”

Pressing Harry to further comment on his past behavior and his possible bigotry, the Duke of Sussex concluded, “Put it this way, I didn’t see what I see now.”

Prince Harry ‘Spare’ Book Release Date

Spare is set to be released on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Keep scrolling to read all the biggest revelations from Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.