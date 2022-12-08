Holding nothing back! In the first volume of their Netflix docuseries, which dropped on Thursday, December 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about many aspects of their life, including the early days of their relationship, leaving the palace and more.

“The past six years of my life, books are written about our story from people who I don’t know,” Meghan explained during the first episode about their reason behind doing a documentary. “Doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

While the couple are starting from the beginning of it all, it appears many of the future episodes of Harry & Meghan will focus on the palace’s treatment of them. Specifically, Meghan and Harry have been shown in trailers alleging that the palace planted stories about them.

Planted stories and a lack of support from the palace to correct negative – or plainly false – reports about the couple were elements of royal life that Meghan and Harry addressed during their famous CBS interview in March 2021, explaining that the royal officials did not address media coverage equally. Not only were articles – such as Meghan making Princess Kate Middleton cry ahead of her 2018 royal wedding – not accurate, but the duchess confirmed that the situation was reversed. Despite the facts not lining up, efforts were not taken on behalf of the palace to correct the narrative.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan said at the time. Further commenting on the veiled racism that the Duchess of Sussex faced at the hands of the British press – headlines inferring she hailed from Compton and comparing her son’s features to a primate are two examples – Harry explained that if the palace and the royal institution at large had offered more support, they never would’ve left their roles as senior members.

“There was an opportunity, many opportunities, for my family to show some public support,” Harry said, with Meghan adding, “There’s a reason that these tabloids have holiday parties at the palace … There is a construct that’s at play there. Because from the beginning of our relationship, they were so attacking and inciting so much racism … it wasn’t just catty gossip. It was bringing out a part of people that was racist in how it was charged. And that changed the threat. That changed the level of death threats. That changed everything.”

Other revelations made in volume one of the docuseries included Harry’s relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana and why they keep their kids out of the spotlight.

The second volume of the docuseries hits Netflix on December 15. Scroll down below for the biggest bombshells.