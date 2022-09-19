The Royal Family Gets Emotional While Attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: See Photos

Solemn day. The royal family members were visibly emotional while attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

The funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, where the queen was remembered for her remarkable devotion to her country and its citizens. Her majesty died on September 8 at the age of 96 at her beloved summer home, Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The ceremony began with an entrance by King Charles III, who became the sovereign upon his mother’s death, and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. His eldest son, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate (née Middleton) followed next because the Duke of Cambridge is now first in line of succession to the throne. The family members were also joined by the queen’s other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, to mourn their late mother.

Other members of the royal family who attended the event included William and Kate’s two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet, did not attend, while William and Kate’s youngest son, Louis, was also absent from his great-grandmother’s funeral.

“Whether or not to bring Louis to the Queen’s funeral was a tough call for Kate to make,” a source exclusively explained to In Touch about the decision to have Louis skip the funeral. “In the end she decided to leave him with the nanny because at 4 years old she thinks he’s too young to handle such a long and emotional day.”

It was dubbed as a “Day of National Mourning.” Two minutes of silence were observed at midday throughout Great Britain in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who led the nation for what was the majority of many people’s lifetimes.

The one-hour service was followed by a large ceremonial carriage procession through London as the queen’s coffin was carried to Hyde Park. Mourners lined the streets to say a final farewell to the beloved monarch before her coffin was transferred to a state hearse for her final ride to Windsor Castle.

