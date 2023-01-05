NSFW. Prince Harry revealed that he lost his virginity to an “older woman” and detailed the first time he had sex in his upcoming book, Spare.

“Inglorious episode,” the Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote in the book, according to an excerpt obtained by Us Weekly. “She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion.”

Prince Harry continued, “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace.”

It seems the royal looked back on his first sexual experience in a negative light, as he added, “Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

Harry did not reveal the name of the woman or reveal when the incident had taken place. However, it has long been rumored that he lost his virginity to Elizabeth Hurley — who is 19 years his senior — when he was a teenager.

Elizabeth, 57, addressed the rumors in December 2022 and vehemently denied them. “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” Hurley told Saturday Times magazine at the time, via Page Six. “No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Elsewhere in the book, Harry got candid about his genitalia, according to an excerpt obtained by Page Six. “My penis was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity,” he wrote. “The press had written about it extensively. There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised.”

“Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby,” Harry added.

The British royal also shared details about the time he suffered frostbite on his penis during his trip to Antarctica prior to brother Prince William’s wedding to wife Kate Middleton.

“The pre-wedding dinner was pleasant, jolly, despite Willy visibly suffering from standard groom jitters,” he said. “I regaled the company with tales of the [South] Pole. Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis.”

Harry continued, “Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t.”

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.