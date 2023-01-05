Prince Harry admitted that it was a “mistake” for him to watch Meghan Markle’s sex scenes on Suits.

In his upcoming memoir, Spare, Harry, 38, shared that he regrets “Googling and watching some of her love scenes online” when he first began dating Meghan, 42, in 2016.

“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” he wrote. “I didn’t need to see such things live.”

Meghan starred on the USA Network’s legal drama as lawyer Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018. The sex scenes mentioned by Harry were likely with her character’s love interest Mike Ross, who was played by Patrick J. Adams.

The couple tied the knot in May 2018. They have since welcomed their son, Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan caused a rift within his family when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family and announced they planned to become “financially independent.”

They have since discussed the decision during their tell-all interview on CBS in March 2021, as well as in their December 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex has dropped many bombshells in his new memoir, which will be available for purchase on Tuesday, January 10.

In one excerpt from the book, Harry shared insight into his strained relationship with Prince William and detailed an alleged assault that happened between the brothers.

He claimed that William, 40, “grabbed [him] by the collar, ripping [his] necklace and … knocked [him] to the floor” during an alleged altercation over Meghan in 2019. Harry also claimed that William called the former “Archetypes” podcast host “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Harry also opened up about his past drug use, admitting for the first time that he “had been taking cocaine” as a teenager.

“Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time,” he wrote in the memoir. “At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then, I had consumed some more. … It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different.”

An additional topic discussed in the memoir is about Harry losing his virginity to an older woman. “She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me, unlike a young stallion,” he recalled about the woman. “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace. … Among the many things about it that were wrong: it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”