Spill the tea! Prince Harry is writing a bombshell memoir documenting the “highs and lows” of his life.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the redheaded royal said in a statement after Page Six broke the news of his book on Monday, July 19. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story— the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

He added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.” The anticipated release date for the U.K. native’s book is late 2022, the outlet reported.

There’s no doubt the Me You Can’t See creator, 36, has had a lot of ups and downs over the past few years. He and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020, which resulted in an awkward fallout with his family. They made their decision permanent the following year and now reside in Montecito, California. The A-list couple also welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in June 2021 after son Archie Harrison’s birth in May 2019.

Harry sold his memoir to publisher Penguin Random House and is working with ghostwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist J.R. Moehringer. The piece of work will be “an honest and captivating personal portrait” of the royal’s life, a blurb from the publisher read, according to Page Six.

The “intimate and heartfelt memoir” will give details about every stage of his life, including being “in the public eye from childhood to the present day,” his military service and “the joy he has found in being a husband and father.”

Readers will be privy to the “experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

Things between Harry and the royal family have been tense, especially after the pair sat together during a tell-all interview with CBS in March 2021. They discussed their decision to leave the palace, the former Suits actress’ struggle with mental health and the lack of support they received.

However, the newly minted family of four is hoping to return to Windsor so their newborn daughter can get christened in front of the queen just like Archie did, the Daily Mail reported. During Harry’s last visit to the U.K. for an unveiling of a Princess Diana statue in July, multiple outlets reported the Eton College grad was attempting to heal his relationship with brother Prince William after their years-long feud.

Some fans may wonder if his tell-all book will further negatively impact the relationship with his family. “The timing couldn’t be worse. If Harry was trying to heal the rift with his family, he would appreciate that the next year should be really concentrated on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. So the timing couldn’t be worse,” royal expert Phil Dampier told Fabulous. “These reports that he wants Lilibet to be christened over here with the Queen being present, I would have thought this is making that less and less likely.”