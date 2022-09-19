A somber day. Meghan Markle supported her husband, Prince Harry, during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gathered at Westminster Abbey along with other members of the royal family, including Prince William, Princess Kate (née Middleton) and King Charles III.

Meghan, 41, wore an all-black ensemble, which included a large hat. She was photographed alongside Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte ahead of the ceremony. Harry, 38, stood close by in a black suit jacket with striped pants.

Gareth Cattermole/AP/Shutterstock

Harry did not wear his military uniform, despite being granted permission to wear his garb during the Saturday, September 17, vigil. Eyebrows were raised when Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles’ brother Prince Andrew, who served more than 20 years in the Royal Navy but is no longer a working member of the royal family, would wear his uniform during the a vigil for the Queen on Friday, September 16. Initially, the same honor was not given to Harry, who served as a member of the armed forces for 10 years and served on the front lines in Afghanistan in 2007.

The Archewell cofounder addressed the situation via his spokesperson. “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement read on Tuesday, September 13. However, the palace later made an exception and Harry was allowed to wear his uniform during the vigil and funeral.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and made their exit permanent the following year after moving to California with their family, which includes their children Archie and Lilibet. The decision led to the prince losing his honorary titles: Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, at the age of 96. She is the longest reigning monarch in British history, and the second longest reigning monarch in world history.

Harry shared a personal message about his close bond with his grandmother shortly after her death.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between,” he wrote in a statement on Monday, September 12. “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.”