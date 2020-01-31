He wasn’t having it. Adam Busby offered up a rather sassy response when someone complimented his wife, Danielle Busby, on a throwback photo he shared of the two of them. “How is this for a #fbf?,” Adam, 37, asked, referring to the ever-popular “flashback Friday” hashtag. “I’m guessing 2004-ish. Puka shells, highlights and completely in love with this girl that would one day be the mother to our 6 miracle princesses. My how things have changed and boy, we have definitely gotten better with age.”

For some reason, that prompted someone to respond, “Wow yeah you totally look different but your wife looks the same, beautiful. Don’t know how she does it with 6 kids, kudos to both of you.” The OutDaughtered dad replied to that kinda rude comment, “Still don’t quite understand why people say ‘I don’t know how she does it’ after following us on social media. We are a pretty good team and can each hold our own when we need to.” Nice clapback!

That same Instagram user replied, “Yes you are a good team” with a smiley face emoji, but the damage was already done. However, someone else also commented in the same reply thread, “I think it’s how your show portrays you. It definitely favors her doing the majority of the parenting,” and Adam had something to say about that, too.

“That’s why I said social media,” the father of six wrote. “Our social media definitely gives a more accurate representation of reality.”

The reality star previously slammed the way TLC edits him on his family’s show. When he posted a different photo of himself with his 36-year-old wife in November, someone else commented, “Great! I hope she is treating [you] better and with respect as the man of the house! I see this way [too] much in our culture where wives become Alpha females and the man is treated like an idiot!” Adam responded that time, “That is something we have seen in the editing more over the last couple [of] seasons and it isn’t true to our relationship. It WILL stop.”

Is it just us, or does Adam seem a little touchy about the way he’s portrayed both on the show and on Instagram?