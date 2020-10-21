What’s cooking? OutDaughtered star Adam Busby gave a peek at his newly renovated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and more while gushing over his wife, Danielle Busby, in a thoughtful message.

“Love this woman,” Adam, 38, wrote alongside a photo of his spouse smiling while spending time with their 5-year-old daughter, Olivia. “No matter how busy or stressful things can get in this house, @dbusby can still recognize those special little moments to stop what she may be doing and play on the floor and be a kid.”

Courtesy Adam Busby/Instagram

The TV personality made sure to note that Danielle, 36, is “hot too” in the hashtags of his caption on Instagram. While some fans loved to see the sweet parenting moment shared between them, others were mesmerized by how beautiful their cabinets, pantry and wood-flooring are.

Their Texas-based home looked picture-perfect in the snap, following news the Busby brood had to temporarily move out of their house in December 2018.

Adam and Danielle revealed the “whole upstairs [seemed] to be covered with mold” in a June 2019 episode of their show, so they had to do some upkeep in order to get their abode in tip-top order again.

Danielle finally gave fans a tour of the changes they made in June 2020, allowing her social media followers to check out the progress and mudroom, which featured cubbies for all six of their kids. “OK, kitchen remodel is still underway, and it’s a hot mess still in this kitchen, but look at my island! Look at the detail!” the reality star mama shared in an update. “So stinking cute.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

This summer, the lovebirds enjoyed some much-needed time away. Danielle and Adam took a trip to Playa Mujeres, Mexico, to celebrate their wedding anniversary in July. “14 years married to this beauty. We have been here a couple times already, but man! What a time to be away. The resort is fully staffed, but keeping guests to 30 percent capacity for added safety,” he shared amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When they returned, the couple took their children out for a fun-filled day by the ocean. “Snatched the kids once we made it back and headed to the beach,” Adam wrote via Instagram. “Still have to be out of the house through this part of the remodel, so we are spending the next few days at the beach house. Lots of great pics tonight. Can’t wait to go through them.”

There’s nothing like home, sweet home!