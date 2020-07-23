He’s not having it. Adam and Danielle Busby took a trip to Playa Mujeres, Mexico, to celebrate their 14-year wedding anniversary and some fans were not pleased to see them traveling amid COVID-19. The OutDaughtered star didn’t let the haters faze him, though, and clapped back in the comments of his Instagram photo.

On Saturday, July 18, the TLC dad shared a selfie of him and his wife at the beach. “Taking a little break to social distance from Texas for a few,” he captioned it. “14 years married to this beauty. We have been here a couple times already, but man! What a time to be away. The resort is fully staffed, but keeping guest to 30% capacity for added safety.”

@adambuzz / Instagram

Immediately, negative comments started to roll in. “Seems a bit risky when everyone is staying home for vacation,” one person wrote. While another added, “Stay home – what do people not understand about only doing what is essential? Oh my gosh it’s so exhausting to watch!” A third chimed in, “If everyone starts thinking like you guys then agglomerations will start again. Nobody likes this, but it’s not vacation time.”

Many fans came to the Busbys’ defense. “Here come all the negative comments lol glad you guys are taking time to yourselves,” someone wrote. The 38-year-old responded, acknowledging the backlash. “Haters are always going to hate,” he replied. “Never felt more safe. Airports and customs was (sic) empty, plane was empty, resort is nearly empty. With things the way they are in Texas right now, we are better off right where we are.”

Clearly the hate didn’t bother the parents of six and they were able to enjoy their anniversary trip. Upon their return, the family headed to the beach with the quints and Blayke. “Snatched the kids once we made it back and headed to the beach,” Adam shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 22. “Still have to be out of the house through this part of the remodel, so we are spending the next few days at the beach house. Lots of great pics tonight. Can’t wait to go through them.”

We’ve got all this and more — including Adam’s secret to keeping his marriage alive and well for 14 years — in this week’s “Catching Up With the Quints.” Check it out in the video above.