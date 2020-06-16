Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

That’s her man! OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby couldn’t help but gush over her “hot” husband, Adam Busby, after sharing a new, romantic photo on Instagram. After snapping a selfie with her boo as they took the whole family out for an adventure, she made sure everyone knows just how much she appreciates him.

“Camping … Glamping … Whatever we shall call it,” Danielle, 36, captioned a shot of them smiling on Monday, June 15. “We [are] just on a mini family vacay, and that’s what matters.” In the hashtags of the post, she added a special message just for Adam, 38. “My husband’s hot,” she wrote.

The father of six can frequently be found showering his lady in compliments, and it looks like she wanted to return the favor. The two parents have kept their relationship hot and heavy ever since they first fell in love while working together at Target. After they found themselves working in nearby departments of the superstore, they hit it off — but it did take a little time for their romance to get off the ground.

“It took Adam seven months to say one word to me,” the TLC mama teased in a 2019 article shared on Target’s corporate website. “The first words out of his mouth were, ‘Hey, beautiful.’ My thoughts at first were, ’Oh wow! You never talk to me and now you’re trying to hit on me … real smooth!’” she joked. But it seems the line worked. “Soon after, we started hanging out, and a few weeks later, he finally asked me on a date. The rest is history! Now almost 13 years of marriage and six kids later, we always say Target is where we fell in love.”

But they don’t just share a gaggle of kids. The couple also started their own little empire. In addition to landing their own reality TV show, Danielle and Adam collectively own six businesses, including a spin studio and a children’s boutique. Between all of their companies, they’ve managed to build up an impressive six-figure net worth that allows them to spoil themselves — and each other.

Every now and then, though, it’s important to get out in the wilderness and enjoy a few days away from everything. It looks like the parents decided to do just that — and, even with a half dozen kids underfoot, they’re still finding time for romance. Now that’s love!