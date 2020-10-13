Adam Busby proved yet again that he knows how to take shady comments with a grain of salt. The OutDaughtered star shut down claims he is following in the Kardashian family’s footsteps by over-editing his photos after sharing a new portrait of himself with 5-year-old Hazel at the Houston Zoo.

One of the TLC star’s followers on the platform requested he share “unfiltered” and “raw” images, adding “don’t go all Kardashians on us please” in the comments of his latest father-daughter photo on Monday, October 12.

“I’m grading the photos how I want them. I’m not smoothing wrinkles and warping the image to exaggerate body features,” Adam, 38, later replied with a shrugging emoji. Although the Instagram user insisted it was just a joke, other fans defended the TV personality and chalked it up to him having an “amazing camera.”

“Jeesh appreciate the photos, stop being so critical, keep doing what you’re doing @adambuzz [they are] perfect,” another person sounded off.

The reality star has a knack for handling criticism after being in the spotlight since their show premiered in 2016. In September, Adam fired back at a troll telling him to go “get a job” and let them know he’s always working hard to expand his family’s brand. “Then, I’d have to hire people to do mine at all [the businesses] that we own … Nice try though,” the doting dad responded.

Not only do he and wife Danielle Busby, 36, run multiple businesses together, but they also must carve out time to do Cameos for fans and film their show. In early October, Adam revealed his thoughts on Danielle doing a reality TV crossover after one person suggested she would be a great fit for the cast of Real Housewives.

“We try to steer clear of drama instead of running to it,” he wrote. “Haha we know what goes on behind-the-scenes of those shows … no thank you.”

With their six precious girls, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Blayke, they seem quite content with their home life as is. In recent weeks, the TLC brood also renovated their breathtaking property with an upgraded kitchen and more.

