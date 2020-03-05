Looking on the bright side. Olivia Jade Giannulli was spotted grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, March 4. The 22-year-old YouTube sensation is slowing stepping back into the limelight after maintaining a low profile amid her family’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The brunette beauty looked fresh-faced as she walked the sunny streets with her pals. She rocked an oversized, tie-dye Woodstock sweatshirt accompanied by a pair of white cowboy boots. Her skin looked flawless as she wore her hair back in a low ponytail.

This isn’t the first time Olivia has tried to return to normalcy following her family’s legal battle. In February, the personality attended Kylie Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel’s lingerie collaboration launch. She appeared to be in high spirits as she mingled with party guests, including Kylie’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.

Just hours before the soirée, Olivia’s alleged student profile, which included her faulty rowing achievements, went viral. According to documents obtained by In Touch, the YouTuber claimed she earned several medals, although she never competed in the sport.

In March 2019, Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted and arrested for allegedly agreeing “to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team,” despite never participating.

The couple pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering in April 2019. Later in October, they were hit with more charges including conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. They pleaded not guilty to these charges as well.

Following the scandal, Olivia stayed quiet until December 2019 when she returned to her YouTube channel. Although she is clearly trying to move forward, her mother isn’t happy that she is stepping back into the public eye. The actress, 55, allegedly instructed her daughter to “stay off social media to avoid drawing more attention to the family” until all of their legal issues are settled in court, a source told In Touch exclusively. Lori “thinks Olivia is being selfish and tactless. She is furious she’s gone against her wishes.” Their trial is set for October 5, 2020. Scroll below for a peek at Olivia’s day out in Beverly Hills.