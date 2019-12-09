Shutterstock; Courtesy Olivia Jade/Instagram

Ouch! Olivia Jade is under fire for teasing her new vlog after making a return to her YouTube channel following her mother’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. The influencer was ridiculed for showing little remorse in the throes of Lori Loughlin’s upcoming trial.

“Just finished editing most of the new vlog! Still working on some finishing touches, but it should be up in the next couple [of] days. I hope you’re having a beautiful Sunday,” the 20-year-old tweeted with a praying hands emoji and a heart emoji on Sunday, December 8. Although Olivia is clearly thrilled to be back on her grind, several users thought she should continue to remain low-key.

“This isn’t right, you should not be making videos,” one user replied, adding, “[Every day] people make mistakes and [every day] people have to suffer the consequences of those mistakes. You should not be making videos. You should not be able to rejoin the community.” Another wrote, “This is just wrong. No apologies, no shame, no nothing.”

A third echoed, “Imagine the white privilege she possesses to be able to STILL be able to do what she used to with no consequences, and no remorse for the students’ lives who she SEVERELY affected by taking their place unfairly … all I can say is justice WILL be served.” Someone even made a meme spoofing on the admissions scandal and when the Kardashians took Khloé to jail.

Olivia’s return to YouTube comes nine months after her parents, Lori, 55, and Mossimo Giannulli were indicted in March on “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud” charges. Lori and Mossimo, 56, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling 500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [21-year-old daughter Isabella and Olivia] designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” They pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Since then, more charges have been added against them while they pleaded not guilty again. Although the former TV star is facing 45 years in prison when she goes to trial in 2020, she might cop a plea deal in order to receive a shorter sentence. But that would mean she would have to report to jail sooner than anticipated — which means she could be celebrating Christmas in jail, which wouldn’t be ideal.

“Christmas is usually a family affair for Lori — it’s obviously going to be very different this year if she’s behind bars. Olivia and Isabella are saying it’ll be miserable and, in some ways, they’re dreading it,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “Lori’s facing years in prison, so Christmas may never be the same again.”