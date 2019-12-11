After Olivia Jade Giannulli decided to return to YouTube on December 1, her mom, Lori Loughlin, is not happy with her actions, a source exclusively told In Touch. The insider explained the Full House alum, 55, told her daughter to “stay off social media to avoid drawing more attention to the family” until after all of their legal issues are settled in court at the upcoming trial. “Lori’s extremely hurt” with Olivia, the insider revealed. “She thinks Olivia is being selfish and tactless. [Lori] is furious she’s gone against her wishes.”

Since the scandal broke, the family has been trying to keep a low profile, but the model couldn’t help but talk to her fans via video. “Hi everybody, it’s Olivia Jade,” the 20-year-old said at the time. “Welcome back to my YouTube channel. Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed. It’s just, unfortunately, which is also why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube. But the reason for that is ‘cause I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

Courtesy of Olivia Jade/Instagram

She added, “I actually really, really miss it. Like, I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something I’m really passionate about, it’s something I really like to do.”

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were indicted in March on “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud” charges and arrested. The couple allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters, Isabella, 21, and Olivia designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

In April, the duo pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges but was slapped with even more charges in October including conspiring to commit federal program bribery.

To top it all off, the Hallmark star is not looking forward to the holidays this year, to say the least. “Lori never imagined she could be spending Christmas behind bars. She doesn’t want to be separated from her family, especially this time of year, and wishes she’d taken a deal in the beginning like Felicity Huffman,” a source told In Touch exclusively, referring to the Desperate Housewives star, 56, who pleaded guilty to her involvement in the college admissions scandal and only served 11 days in prison. “This could have been behind Lori already.”

But Loughlin’s kiddos are “trying to stay strong” amid all of the drama, a second source told In Touch exclusively. “While most of their friends are going to holiday parties and having fun, they’re struggling to get into the Christmas spirit of things.”

However, it seems like Loughlin might be able to recover from this crazy time in her life. “It’s going to require her to show a level of regret and remorse,” Eric Schiffer, a reputation and management expert, told In Touch exclusively.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hopefully, Loughlin and her daughter can kiss and make up — she needs all the support she can get right now.