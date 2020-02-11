Not bothered! Olivia Jade Giannulli attended Kylie Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel’s launch event for a lingerie collaboration with Oh Polly on Monday, February 10 — the same day her alleged rowing résumé was released by federal prosecutors.

The 20-year-old YouTube star seemed like she had a fun night out as she posted some selfies on her Instagram Story. “@VictoriaVillarroel, hi sexy!!” she captioned the step and repeat sign. Later on, Olivia was spotted hanging with Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

Earlier that same day, the brunette babe’s student profile went viral, and it included her rowing achievements, even though she never competed in the sport in the first place. According to documents obtained by In Touch, Olivia claimed she earned several medals — one bronze, two gold and two silver, to be exact — from 2014 to 2016.

Courtesy of Olivia Jade Giannulli/Instagram

The paperwork does not specifically cite Olivia as the student, but all of her “accomplishments” line up with when she would have graduated high school. The resume lists Olivia as a coxswain — the person who steers the boat — while her sister, Isabella Giannulli, “is currently on our roster and fills the position of our #4 boat.” At the end of the document, it states that Olivia is “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.”

In March 2019, Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin, 55, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were indicted and arrested after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team,” despite ever participating in crew.

Since then, the Full House alum and her husband pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering, but they were slapped with even more charges in October including conspiring to commit federal program bribery.

While Loughlin and Giannulli have been keeping a low profile — the couple even put their $28 million mansion up for sale in January — since their alleged involvement, Olivia made her return to YouTube in December.

But there was one person who was not excited about her social media presence — her mom. The actress told her daughter to “stay off social media to avoid drawing more attention to the family” until after all of their legal issues are settled in court, a source told In Touch exclusively. Lori “thinks Olivia is being selfish and tactless. [Lori] is furious she’s gone against her wishes.”

Courtesy of Olivia Jade//Instagram

Recently, Olivia has been spotted out and about with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, and her sister in addition to being active on the ‘gram amid all of the drama.

Well, it looks like Olivia is just trying to live a normal life.