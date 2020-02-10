Yikes. Federal prosecutors released Olivia Jade Giannulli’s student profile, which included her rowing achievements, even though the YouTube star was never actually a pro at the competitive sport. According to documents obtained by In Touch, the 20-year-old claimed she earned one bronze medal, two gold medals and two silver medals for participating in crew between 2014 and 2016.

Even though the documents don’t name Olivia, all of her “accomplishments” align with when she would have graduated high school. Olivia was a coxswain — the person who steers the boat — the paperwork states, while her sister, Isabella Giannulli, “is currently on our roster and fills the position of our #4 boat.” The resume explains that Olivia is “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

In March 2019, Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin, 55, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were indicted and arrested because they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team,” despite never actually participating in the sport.

Since then, the Full House alum pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering but was slapped with even more charges in October including conspiring to commit federal program bribery. To top it all off, Loughlin and Giannulli put their $28 million mansion up for sale in January and the couple has been keeping a low profile since they were allegedly involved in the scheme in the first place.

Meanwhile, Olivia made her big return to YouTube on December 1, and her mother was not happy, to say the least, a source exclusively told In Touch. The actress told her daughter to “stay off social media to avoid drawing more attention to the family” until after all of their legal issues are settled in court at the upcoming trial,” the insider explained.

“Lori’s extremely hurt” by Olivia, the source added. “She thinks Olivia is being selfish and tactless. [Lori] is furious she’s gone against her wishes.”

Even though the family’s life turned upside down almost one year ago, Loughlin’s children are “trying to stay strong” during this tough time, a second source revealed. So much so, Olivia was spotted going on a ride with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, in his convertible on January 9. A few days prior to Olivia’s outing, she was spotted shopping with her 21-year-old sister in Beverly Hills.

Courtesy of Olivia Jade/Instagram

However, it seems like Loughlin might be able to recover from the whole scheme. “It’s going to require her to show a level of regret and remorse,” Eric Schiffer, a reputation and management expert, told In Touch exclusively.

Time will tell what happens next.