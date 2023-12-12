North West Calls Herself ‘Miss Miss Westie’ as She Raps on Song From Dad Kanye’s New Album ‘Vultures’

North West is following in her dad, Kanye West’s, footsteps. The eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian is featured on the song “Slide” from Ye’s upcoming album Vultures, a joint project with Ty Dolla Sign. She appeared alongside the rappers to preview the album at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, December 12.

North, 11, danced around on stage while her verse was played. “I love it here,” she rapped on the song. “We gonna take over the year for another year. It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie, don’t try to test me. It’s going to get messy, just just just bless me. Bless me. It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie. Just tryna bless me. Just bless me. Bless me.”

The event didn’t begin until after 2:00 in the morning, but North looked wide awake and animated as she sang along with the track. The full album is expected to be released on Friday, December 15.

Getty

North previously made her rap debut when she performed at Kanye’s Yeezy show in Paris in March 2020. She was just 6 years old at the time.

Kim, 43, and Kanye, 46, split in 2021 and their divorce was finalized the following year. In addition to North, the exes share kids Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. The kids live with their mom but Kim has made it clear that she supports them having a relationship with the rapper. However, she has been open about how difficult it’s been to coparent with her troubled ex.

“Coparenting is really f–king hard,” she said on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022. The SKIMS creator also revealed that she does her best to make sure the children don’t see any negative stories about their dad.

“I definitely protected him,” she admitted. “And I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world. I am holding on by a threat. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that.”

Kim and North have a close relationship, particularly due to their shared love of fashion and makeup, but the Hulu star recently admitted that her oldest child prefers to spend time at Kanye’s place.

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim revealed on The Kardashians in November. “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”