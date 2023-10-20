Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West spilled the tea on TikTok Live, shocking her mom after revealing she has Dyslexia to her social media followers.

“Guys, I have Dyslexia,” North, 10, said in a live stream on Wednesday, October 19, after she handed the Skims founder, 42, her phone to help her with her grammar. “Do you even know what that is?”

Dyslexia is a learning disability that disrupts how your brain processes written language, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

After the mom of four processed what North disclosed live on social media, Kim jumped in before her eldest daughter could say more. “Northy you are sure spilling the tea on here, OK?” Kim said while looking into the camera.

Instead of acknowledging her mom’s comment, North continued to stir the pot when she asked an online fan if she “should drop an album,” which prompted a firm response from Kim.

“I’m going to stop this live right now because you just really are saying way too much,” the Hulu personality said, adding that she loved her but, “I purposefully do not talk about stuff that you’re going through.”

In the comment section, fans could relate to the parenting moment between Kim and North, praising the pre-teen for being open about her disability.

“Bring on the Dyslexia awareness! We need it!” one fan wrote in the comment section of the reshared video. Meanwhile, other users applauded Kim for her desire to protect her daughter.

“I totally understand Kim, people are brutal,” a TikTok user penned. “But happy North isn’t scared to share her problems.”

The heartwarming moment follows Kim’s recent comments on the latest episode of the Kardashians, where she revealed that North isn’t close to her three younger siblings Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom the beauty mogul shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

“I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing,” the KUWTK alum said during the October 19 episode of The Kardashians. “So, Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won’t, so I wanna give him a little bit of attention.”

Kim previously described even from an early age, North would get jealous when Kim breastfed Saint following his birth in December 2015.

“I mean, I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister — I don’t know what it is,” the California native said while cohosting Live With Kelly & Ryan in August 2017. “I thought it was a phase — she does not like her brother, it’s so hard for me.”