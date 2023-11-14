Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she will continue to have an amicable coparenting relationship with ex-husband Kanye West for the sake of their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The SKIMS founder revealed how she deals with her children’s questions about their divorce, times ​which tap into her “vulnerable side.”

“Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age,” Kim, 43, told GQ during her cover story ​published on Tuesday, November 14. “You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

Although the Kardashians star knows how to “manage” her stress “well,” she still feels emotions.

“If I’m sad, of course, I will cry and feel it,” the beauty mogul admitted to the publication.

Kim and Kanye, 46, ended their six-year marriage in February 2021 after the reality star billionaire filed for divorce. Since their split, the “Runaway” rapper has publicly bashed Kim, though she chooses to keep the peace.

In December 2022, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted, “Co-parenting is really f–king hard.”

“If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s–t that they are not ready to deal with,” Kim said during an appearance on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. “When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could.”

Kim went on to explain that she “definitely protected” Kanye and continues to “in the eyes of my kids.”

As for the former couple’s little ones, Kim revealed they “don’t know anything” about the public drama between her and Kanye. “So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about,” she shared, before discussing North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm’s music-of-choice on their drive to school.

“If we are riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids,” Kim continued. “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”