No pictures! Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West has been the subject of paparazzi frenzy since the day she was born – but she is over having her photo taken as she proved during Paris Fashion Week.

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!” Kim, 41, wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow on Thursday, July 7. The slide she’s referencing shows North, 9, making eye contact with the camera as she holds up a piece of paper that reads “Stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier couture fashion show in Paris on Wednesday, July 6.

Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

“North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up,” the SKIMS founder continued, adding that North “wanted them to just focus on the show.”

“As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom,” Kim added.

Friends and fans of the next generation reality star were quick to comment on her fashion show antics. “North is a WHOLE VIBE,” family friend Sarah Howard wrote. “God bless North …” Kim’s longtime bestie Allison Stater added. Actress Sara Foster even cast her vote for “North for president.”

The mother-daughter duo have been seen traipsing around the City of Love hitting up some of the hottest shows in town and rocking some seriously iconic outfits – including matching accessories.

The Kardashians star rocked a bold pinstripe sleeveless gown with nude cut-out around the bust to the Jean Paul Gaultier show. She completed her look with a metal choker necklace and matching cuff bracelets with a nose ring chain and tiny black sunglasses. As for North, she matched her mother with a nose ring and black sunnies while pairing her accessories with a pinstripe vest, schoolgirl skirt and paperboy hat over a white collared shirt and black tie. She completed her rockstar look with knee-high combat boots.