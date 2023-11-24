Kim Kardashian and North Rap to Kanye West Song on Thanksgiving

The Kardashian-Jenner family may not have shared too much content during their Thanksgiving celebration, but Kim Kardashian and North West had some “Get Ready With Me” fun before celebrating Turkey Day. The A-list mother-daughter duo posted TikTok videos as they transformed into their holiday attire and even rapped to Kanye West’s song “Bound 2.”

“Ay, ayo, we made to Thanksgiving/ So ay, maybe we can make it to Christmas,” Kim, 43, and North, 10, lip-synched in the Thursday, November 23, clip.

The SKIMS founder held the phone as they recorded the video, and gave fans a sneak peek into their icy Thanksgiving outfits. Kim opted for a natural glam as she wore a form-fitting white dress, a large chain choker diamond necklace and matching earrings. North, on the other hand, channeled her inner Kris Jenner in a white silk pajama-like set. The celebrity kid paired the look with Y2K translucent sunglasses, fresh braids and two diamond necklaces that read “North.”

Kim and her eldest daughter’s song choice for their Thanksgiving video is special as the beauty mogul was featured in the “Bound 2” music video in November ​2013. Throughout the video, Kim rode a motorcycle topless while sitting on the vehicle backward and caressing Kanye, 46. The project not only reached viral status in days amongst fans, but also fellow celebrities. In fact, actors James Franco and Seth Rogen made a parody of the music video, which they titled “Bound 3.”

Kim Kardashian/ TikTok

“Nailed it! Sooo funny!” the Hulu star wrote on X – formerly known as Twitter – at the time.

“Thanks!” Seth, 41, replied, adding, “Some of those positions were really uncomfortable. That s–t is harder than it looks.”

Not only did the reality star-turned-billionaire get a kick out of the spoof, but so did her then-newly fiancé. “Kanye says what’s up!” Kim tweeted to the Superbad actor. “He loves u guys! He laughed so hard at this.”

As for North, she has been her father’s biggest fan since ​day one. In fact, she revealed that her “favorite song” is Kanye’s classic “Through the Wire,” during her October i-D cover story. The same month, Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter won Halloween when she dressed as the Dropout bear, which was featured on Kanye’s February ​2004 album The College Dropout.

North posted TikTok clips in the full-body costume as she danced to Kanye’s biggest hits “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and a remix of “American Boy.”