Kim Kardashian was a vocal critic of tattoos, but it appears she got some ink! Fans are curious about her secret lip tattoo that she finally addressed on an episode of The Kardashians.

What Is Kim Kardashian’s Lip Tattoo?

Kim and her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, talked about his upcoming wedding in Las Vegas in the November 9, 2023, episode of The Kardashians. Kim mentioned that after the wedding they needed to all get tattoos. When Chris asked if Kim would actually get a tattoo, she firmly said no. However, she then revealed that she secretly got inked up.

“Something you don’t know about me,” Kim began before revealing a small black infinity symbol on the inside of her bottom lip.

“When I hosted SNL — me and all my friends got matching tattoos,” Kim explained. “Everyone got them on their hands and I was like, ‘There’s not a shot I will get a tattoo.’ But I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley. No one knows, no one sees it and I forget. But every once in a while I will be flossing my teeth and I will see something black.”

The episode showed a never-before-seen clip of Kim getting the tattoo on her inner lip. While she claimed the process didn’t hurt, her friends noticed how tight she was clenching her fist throughout the ordeal.

What Has Kim Kardashian Said About Tattoos?

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2009, Wendy said, “I have always thought that you don’t have tattoos anywhere,” to which Kim quipped, “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?”

Younger sister Khloé Kardashian, who has had at least four tattoos in her life, rolled her eyes at Kim’s statement. The SKIMS cofounder quickly backtracked and said, “But you would on a Ferrari!”

James Devaney / Getty Images

Which of the Kardashians Have Tattoos?

Even though Kim might stick to her one lip tattoo, the other Kardashians are more than OK with getting inked up. Matriarch Kris Jenner had a tattoo placed in the center of her lower back in Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 2, which she often jokingly calls her “tramp stamp.” It’s an image of a cross with the names of her two youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie, on either side.

Khloé had four tattoos at one point, including the letters “LO” as a tribute to her ex-husband, Lamar Odom on her hand. She also had the word “Daddy” on her lower back, but she has since gotten those removed.

Kylie sports several tattoos and has the most out of Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Kendall shares a tattoo in the same spot as big sister, Kim, with the word “meow” tattooed on the inside of her bottom lip. She also has a matching heart tattoo with her best friend, Hailey Bieber. Rob Kardashian also has several tattoos, including one that’s the image of his late father, Robert Kardashian. As of now, Kourtney Kardashian is the only member of the family who has stayed ink-free over the years.