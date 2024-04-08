Noah Cyrus continued to fuel rumors that she’s feuding with her family when she “liked” a photo of sister Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on social media.

Liam, 34, took to Instagram on April 5 to share a mirror selfie that showed off his muscular arms while he was at the gym. The photo earned more than 404,000 likes, and fans were quick to notice that Noah, 24, was among the social media users to react to the photo.

Not only did Noah “like” the snapshot, but she seemingly confirmed they’re on good terms by following the Hunger Games star’s profile.

The “July” singer showed support for Liam, who was married to Miley, 31, from 2018 until 2020, amid ongoing rumors that the Cyrus family is feuding.

While Miley hinted at family drama when she intentionally excluded her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, out of the acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards in February, the speculation continued when Us Weekly reported that Noah had been seeing Dominic Purcell before he married their mother, Tish Cyrus, in August 2023. A source added that Tish, 56, “was aware” of Dominic, 54, and Noah’s relationship.

Shortly after the rumors began to circulate online, an insider told Us Weekly that Tish “is not open to any reconciliation” with Noah in March.

Meanwhile, Miley also found herself in the middle of the drama after she showed support for Tish and Dominic’s marriage by serving as a bridesmaid at the wedding. Noah reportedly “refuses to communicate” with the “Flowers” singer, who is “devastated her family’s been torn apart.”

After the rumors became a popular topic online, an insider exclusively told In Touch on April 5 that Dominic “hasn’t been happy with all the drama and scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Tish and his past relationship with Noah.”

“He never thought his past hookups with Noah would even be brought up,” the source added.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The insider explained that the attention on their relationship has “affected” his marriage to Tish. “Dominic hates the negative attention and the issues it’s caused, which is why some of his friends say their marriage could be on the line because of it,” the source noted.

Despite their troubles, the Prison Break star seems determined to work through their issues. “Dominic doesn’t have as much money as people think and if it wasn’t for Tish’s wealth, some say he would have already checked out,” the insider stated. “Tish loves and adores Dominic and, while she acknowledges the issues this has caused for them, she’s tried to put it all in the past.”