Blake Is a Gym Rat

Blake Lively, 36, hits the gym four to six times a week with her trainer of 10 years, Don Saladino. After their warmup, the mom of four will do kettlebell dead lifts, split squats and presses to work her abs, glutes and arms. “She’s picking up kids all day,” he says. They’ll do two to three exercises back-to-back. “We like to make it a little bit about endurance. When Blake goes, she likes to go.