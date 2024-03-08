Miley Cyrus’ amazing physique was the talk of the recent Grammys. (Her dress was made of safety pins!) The 31-year-old “Flowers” singer credits Pilates and yoga with keeping her fit physically and mentally. Her trainer, Saul Choza, likes to focus on core-strengthening moves such as bicycle kicks, leg lifts and bridge lifts. “Keep moving,” Miley says. “Even if it’s for 15 to 20 minutes a day!”
Carrie Crushes It
Carrie Underwood’s longtime trainer, Eve Overland, is in awe of the star’s dedication to fitness. “She puts in 100 percent of her entire being into everything she does,” says Eve, who has Carrie, 40, do weighted squats, dead lifts, rows and presses during their 90-minute strength-training sessions. “Nothing is going to change your physique like weightlifting does, so don’t get caught up in cardio.”
Kelly Got Serious
On her talk show in January, Kelly Clarkson, 41, revealed she decided to make some lifestyle changes after her doctor told her she’s prediabetic. “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t,” she said, adding that she’s been walking more since relocating to NYC and eats a high-protein diet 90 percent of the time. “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat. ‘Sorry, vegetarians in the world!’”
Zendaya Steps It Up
To prep for her role as a tennis pro in the upcoming film Challengers, Zendaya, 27, spent three months training with tennis champ Brad Gilbert. “I’m not the hugest fan of having to work out. I don’t necessarily look forward to it,” Zendaya admits, “but I had to because my character’s supposed to be a tennis pro, and clearly I’m not giving tennis pro!”
Blake Is a Gym Rat
Blake Lively, 36, hits the gym four to six times a week with her trainer of 10 years, Don Saladino. After their warmup, the mom of four will do kettlebell dead lifts, split squats and presses to work her abs, glutes and arms. “She’s picking up kids all day,” he says. They’ll do two to three exercises back-to-back. “We like to make it a little bit about endurance. When Blake goes, she likes to go.
Margot Is Dedicated
Being Barbie isn’t easy. While filming the summer blockbuster, Margot Robbie, 33, trained with David Higgins five days a week for 45 to 60 minutes doing a mix of strength training and Pilates, and eventually worked her way up to four-minute planks and 500 crunches per session. She also did dance training with the cast for up to four hours per day!
Jen’s Secret Weapon
Jennifer Aniston, 55, turned to the Pvolve exercise method back in 2021, and she hasn’t
looked back since. “I felt so energized and also dripping in sweat, but I didn’t feel like I broke my body,” she says of the low-impact program that utilizes resistance-based equipment to help with strength, mobility and stability. “Less is more.”