When Tish Cyrus tied the knot with Dominic Purcell in August, her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, wasn’t in attendance. Now, we know why! A shocking new report claims that the 24-year-old singer was romantically involved with the Prison Break hunk, 54, before he started dating her mother, 56, in July 2022.

“The whole thing is just kind of insane,” a source exclusively admits to In Touch, adding that Tish is totally confused as to why it’s being alleged that she stole Dominic from Noah. During a recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Tish shared how she slid into the Australian actor’s Instagram DMs in 2022 after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus — and that’s the story she’s sticking to, says the source: “Noah has her side and Tish has hers.”