Feuding Family! Tish Cyrus Reportedly Confused About Daughter Noah’s Claim That She Stole Her BF
When Tish Cyrus tied the knot with Dominic Purcell in August, her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, wasn’t in attendance. Now, we know why! A shocking new report claims that the 24-year-old singer was romantically involved with the Prison Break hunk, 54, before he started dating her mother, 56, in July 2022.
“The whole thing is just kind of insane,” a source exclusively admits to In Touch, adding that Tish is totally confused as to why it’s being alleged that she stole Dominic from Noah. During a recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Tish shared how she slid into the Australian actor’s Instagram DMs in 2022 after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus — and that’s the story she’s sticking to, says the source: “Noah has her side and Tish has hers.”
