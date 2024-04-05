There’s been trouble in paradise for Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell ever since news broke that the actor was previously “seeing” Noah Cyrus, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Dominic hasn’t been happy with all the drama and scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Tish and his past relationship with Noah,” the source reveals. “He never thought his past hookups with Noah would even be brought up.”

In February, Dominic, 54, and Noah’s alleged past relationship was first reported by Us Weekly. “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” the magazine’s source confirmed, adding that Tish, 56, was “aware” of what was going on.

The subsequent internet chatter “affected” the actor’s marriage to Miley Cyrus’ mom. “Dominic hates the negative attention and the issues it’s caused, which is why some of his friends say their marriage could be on the line because of it,” the insider continues.

Despite his feelings about the situation, the Prison Break star is sticking it out for now. “Dominic doesn’t have as much money as people think and if it wasn’t for Tish’s wealth, some say he would have already checked out,” the insider says. “Tish loves and adores Dominic and, while she acknowledges the issues this has caused for them, she’s tried to put it all in the past.”

Tish, who divorced Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 after a two-year separation, considers Dominic to be the “man of her dreams,” according to the source. “She’s not giving up on what they have. Tish is confident that they’ll get through this rough patch, that they’ll be together forever, and prove all the haters wrong.”

In March, the music manager herself admitted that there are “definitely issues” in her marriage. She explained that she “takes things so personally,” while her husband is “just very blunt,” which is not the best combination.

“That could be a problem,” she said on the “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast. “But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like, instead now of me getting offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”

The couple’s relationship has been quite a whirlwind. While appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in February, Tish revealed that she had Dominic exchanged “I love yous”just one day after their very first date in 2022. They tied the knot in August 2023.

Tish’s kids Miley, 31, Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus were all in attendance at the wedding. However, Noah, 24, and Braison Cyrus did not go to the nuptials.