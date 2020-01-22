Is Nathan Griffith OK? Reports indicate the former Teen Mom 2 star was hospitalized over concerns for his mental health. On Wednesday, January 22, news broke that Nathan’s mom, Doris Davidson, called police so they could check on her son after they got into a fight on New Year’s Day.

The incident allegedly started after Doris drove her car into Nathan’s. After he called police to deal with the accident, they told him it was a private matter since it happened on private property. When the mother and son tried to hash it out, it led to an argument between the family members and Nathan, 32, locking Doris out of the house. When he finally let her back in, he left — and supposedly threatened to harm himself or take his own life. Making matters worse, toddler Kaiser was seemingly present for the entire altercation.

The grandmother tried to reach her son over the phone, but when she couldn’t get in contact with him, she called 911. When the police tracked the father of one down, he reportedly denied that he was in danger, but agreed to undergo an evaluation for his mental health. Reports claim that he was held at the hospital for five hours before they gave him a clean bill of health and released him.

Later in the month, Nathan’s ex Jenelle Evans hinted on Twitter that they also had some drama. On Monday, January 20, she seemingly tweeted and deleted about having issues with son Kaiser’s dad. When a fan wrote back that the little boy’s parents “gotta love the child more than [they] dislike each other,” the former MTV mama agreed. “Exactly,” she responded.

The two parents made peace after Jenelle, 28, split from David Eason. “I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with [Jenelle],” Nathan wrote on Twitter in November 2019. “Something we should of had [three to four] years ago. Especially one that everyone is supportive [of].” In response, his ex thanked him for “being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”

Since then, their truce seems to have fallen apart — and fans think it’s because the Easons reunited. Though the mom of three denied that she and her estranged husband are back together, she dropped the restraining order she filed against him on January 10. The exes were also caught on camera together in Nashville, Tennessee, and David, 31, shared has shared photos with daughter Ensley in the days since.