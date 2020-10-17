Paving her own path. Moriah Plath goes against her conservative family’s wishes in a dramatic new teaser for the upcoming season of Welcome to Plathville.

In the clip shared by TLC on Friday, October 16, Moriah reveals she has a new boyfriend after breaking free from her loved ones.

The TV personality admits she was ready to live by her own rules because she was sheltered for most of her upbringing. “My opinion was not valued,” she vents about growing up in a family of 11 with traditional values in south-eastern Georgia. “My parents wouldn’t like that I’m riding a motorcycle, much less with a boy, but that’s like my dream … Somebody to take me away on a motorcycle.”

Moriah’s mom and dad, Kim and Barry Plath, say they are aware she has a boyfriend in the teaser clip, but she still refuses to talk about it with them.

“I feel like I’m really living life right now, but so much has changed,” she says in an update. “I moved out of the house. I’m working two jobs; I’ve got a boyfriend. I’m not judged for the clothes I wear or how I act. It’s a nice feeling.”

Courtesy Moriah Plath/Instagram; TLC

While viewers are preparing to see how it all unfolds in upcoming episodes, Moriah went public with her beau, Max Kallschmidt, over the summer.

“My Peter Pan came for me,” she captioned a PDA shot with her man in July. “I thought I could keep you a secret a little longer, but I can’t … I love you, @maxkall2.0.” Just before her post, Max also dropped a hint about their romance in May, writing his own sweet note. “Found this koala bear in the jungle, and now she won’t let go … Am I complaining? Of course not,” he joked.

Moriah’s parents previously said she’s always gone by the beat of her own drum over the years, having described her as “opinionated” in a November 2019 episode. Moriah added she “doesn’t agree with everything they say and think.”

These days, Moriah is on a journey of self-discovery and fans are ready to see all of the milestone moments along the way!

The new season of Welcome to Plathville premieres November 10 at 10/9c on TLC.