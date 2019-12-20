He’s really doing it! On the December 3 episode of Welcome to Plathville, Micah Plath showed an interest in becoming a model. And according to his Instagram, he’s now getting jobs in the industry.

“Behind the scenes,” Micah, 18, captioned a photo of himself posing on a set. The Marsha Doll Models Instagram page also posted the snapshot with the caption, “@tlc @welcometoplathville @micahplath Micah was SO fabulous shooting his first Marsha Doll Models print job! There’s a lot more to come! Stay tuned! 🙌🌟 #welcometoplathville #marshadollmodelsnycbootcamp #rebelsmidtownboutique #tlc #marshadollmodels.”

Courtesy of Micah Plath/Instagram

In the “Just Look Cool” episode of season 1 of Welcome to Plathville, Micah and his sister Moriah went with their sister-in-law, Olivia, to meet with an agent who could help him start modeling. That agent was Marsha Doll, and she later promoted the show on her own Instagram. She seems to be a big fan of the reality star — and of all the other Plath children she’s met. “These kids are fabulous, I love them!” she wrote of him and his family on one post on November 27.

For what it’s worth, Plathville fans are definitely all for Micah’s decision to go into the industry. In the comments of a photo he shared of himself and Royce Lovett, followers left comments like, “I love watching your show and really hope you go into modeling!😂❤️” and, “He for sure could be a model, hope [he’s] gonna be on billboards one day.”

What about Micah’s older brother, Ethan Plath? Could he be interested in becoming a model as well? The oldest Plath child shared a photo on December 19 that made it very clear he’s kept in touch with Marsha, too.

“At the airport on the tarmac with this beautiful Porsche!!!” Ethan, 21, captioned a picture of himself posing next to a shiny black car. “It just doesn’t get better than this!!! Thank you Marsha Doll for letting me drive your car! It’s a beauty!!!” In the comments, someone asked him, “Are you modeling with Micah now” Ethan replied, “No, I haven’t yet.” (So you’re saying there’s a chance … ?)

If Welcome to Plathville gets a season 2 order, we might get a glimpse of Micah really pursuing his dream of modeling for all the TLC cameras and fans to see.