Courtesy Moriah Plath/Instagram

The most rebellious member of the Welcome to Plathville family has started a romance! Moriah Plath went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt, on Saturday, June 27.

“My Peter Pan came for me,” Moriah, 17, captioned a romantic photo of the couple, adding a heart with an arrow emoji. “I thought I could keep you a secret a little longer, but I can’t … I love you, @maxkall2.0.” In his own post from May, Max hinted their relationship has been going on for a while. “Found this koala bear in the jungle, and now she won’t let go. … Am I complaining? Of course not,” he joked.

The photos make it clear these two are hot and heavy, and their Instagram comments prove their love is the real deal. “Dancing with you in a random intersection >>> anything in the world,” Max wrote on Moriah’s post. “That’s one of my favorite things to do with you,” she responded with a heart.

It seems like Max is a catch. At the end of May, he shared his grades from community college on his Instagram, revealing almost all As. He also announced he made the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. They’ve also known each other for a while. While it’s not clear if the couple started out as friends before things turned romantic or if they caught feelings on day one, they’ve been hanging out since December 2019.

“Go check out [Moriah] on Welcome to Plathville on TLC!!!” Max captioned a photo of them together in December. He also shared a photo with Marsha Doll, who has worked with his girlfriend’s brother Micah Plath as he gets his modeling career off the ground. If he’s also a model, it’s possible Moriah met her man through Marsha.

No matter how they got together, fans were excited to see the teenager taking control of her own life. However, they couldn’t help wondering what parents Barry and Kim Plath had to say about the news. “Love this!! I’m so happy that [you’re] doing what’s best for YOU [and] following your heart,” one commenter wrote. “Ooo laalaa. Bet your mother would flip her s–t seeing this, LOL,” wrote a second. A third chimed in, “Yes, girl!!! Be free and happy!!! Love this for you.”