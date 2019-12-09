Aloha! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, shared photos from their Hawaiian getaway on Sunday, December 8, and it looked like they had some fun in the sun. “Thank you @bmi Songswriters Festival for having us back this year,” the 36-year-old captioned her post, referring to the 5th Annual BMI Maui Songswriters Festival, which was held from December 5 to December 7. “Maui is a magical place. Playing music here with great friends is a dream. Headed home for family time! #mauisongwritersfestival #maui #aliceinhulaland #halfwaytohana #countrymusic.”

In the set of snaps, the blonde beauty and her 28-year-old man wore patterned shirts while posing with the beautiful sunset in the background in addition to hiking near a waterfall and shopping in town. Of course, Miranda’s fans couldn’t get enough of their time together. One person wrote, “Beautiful people, beautiful scene, nothing but happiness in this picture,” while another echoed, “You look so damn happy!!” A third person chimed in, writing, “Happiness looks beautiful on you.”

Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Ever since the “Little Red Wagon” crooner secretly married Brendan in February, the two frequently share their adventures with their followers. Miranda has brought the Staten Island native to many awards shows — including the Country Music Association Awards in November — and they are spotted around New York City often.

Clearly, Brendan has gotten used to the Texas native’s crazy life. “To pull him into that world, I was like, ‘I’m sorry, this might be a shock.’ He just takes it like a champ. He’s better at it than I am,” she told People magazine in an interview published on October 30.

Miranda — who met Brendan while he was working security during her appearance on Good Morning America in November 2018 — got candid about why she didn’t dish details about their wedding day. “I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” she told the outlet, referring to her relationship with ex Blake Shelton. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

Now, it seems like Miranda and Brendan are living a great life down south. “He loves Tennessee and wouldn’t move back to New York because he’s so happy there,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “He loves the Tennessee lifestyle.”

Keep the pics coming, you guys!